Rhode Island Secures $2.75 Million for Energy Efficiency, Carbon Reduction

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, alongside the state’s Congressional Delegation and the Office of Energy Resources, has announced a $2.75 million award to boost energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions in cities and towns across the Ocean State. The funding, part of the Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) Program, includes $1.5 million in federal support from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and an additional $1.25 million from Rhode Island’s Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative program.

These funds aim to help Rhode Island municipalities reduce long-term energy consumption and upgrade municipal properties with efficient, cost-saving measures.

“The EECBG Program reflects our commitment to investing in Rhode Island’s communities for a more sustainable future,” said Governor McKee, who extended thanks to the Congressional Delegation for securing federal support. “These upgrades bring us closer to a resilient, energy-efficient future.”

Senator Jack Reed, who backed the funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, highlighted the dual benefit of lowering energy bills while cutting emissions. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse added that the grants align with Rhode Island’s climate targets, emphasizing, “This funding allows cities and towns across the Ocean State to invest in climate-resilient retrofits.”

The EECBG Program offers support to all 39 municipalities in Rhode Island, with federal guidelines determining each community’s allocation. Ten municipalities, including Providence and Warwick, receive direct funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, while the remaining communities will access funds through the Office of Energy Resources (OER). The funds must be utilized by the end of 2025 for various energy-saving projects, such as:

LED lighting installations

Building weatherization and insulation

High-efficiency HVAC systems

Air source heat pumps

High-efficiency window and door replacements

Geothermal heating and cooling systems

Community energy planning

“These projects will significantly improve municipal operations and reduce carbon emissions,” noted Acting OER Commissioner Chris Kearns. The OER’s full list of funded projects is available on their website, detailing each community’s investment in a cleaner, greener Rhode Island.

