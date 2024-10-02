McKee Turns Up the Heat: Rhode Islanders Can Apply for Winter Heating Aid Starting Oct. 1

Starting October 1, Rhode Islanders in need of help with their winter heating bills can apply for assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) announced that the state expects to receive $26 million in federal grants for the upcoming heating season.

These grants, which can provide up to $1,148 per household, will be distributed as one-time payments made directly to utility providers on behalf of eligible applicants. The goal is to help low-income families and individuals stay warm throughout the colder months.

“LIHEAP provides an essential lifeline for families facing the loss of heat during the winter months,” said Governor McKee. “I encourage anyone who thinks they are eligible to apply starting on October 1.”

DHS Director Kimberly Merolla-Brito echoed the governor’s sentiment. “These heating grants will be a welcome financial relief for families as temperatures begin to drop,” she said.

Households are encouraged to apply early, as funding is limited. Applications will be accepted through May 1, 2025, or until funds run out. The amount of each grant varies based on income, with awards ranging from $64 to $1,148.

For the first time, applicants can now submit their forms entirely online, streamlining the process for faster access to assistance. In-person help is also available through the state’s Community Action Agencies.

LIHEAP is funded annually by the federal government and administered by the DHS in partnership with local agencies. Last year, thousands of Rhode Island households received critical support through the program, and the state is preparing to do the same this winter.

Residents can visit the DHS website or contact their local Community Action Agency for more information on how to apply.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

