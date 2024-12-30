Obituary: Reginald J. Nalle (1947-2024)

Reginald J. (Reggie) Nalle, 77 of Middletown RI passed away peacefully with his wife Angela Kellar – Nalle and fellow firefighter and good friend Peter (Bo) Boiani by his side on Thursday December 26th, 2024.

Reggie’s story began on April 9th, 1947 in the windy city of Chicago IL. He was the son of the late Will and Priscilla (Belain) Nalle.

Reggie graduated from Middletown High School in 1966 and enlisted in the United States Army Airbourne Division in 1966 through June of 1969.

He then studied Fire Science, EMT at CCRI and became a Fire Fighter on June 24th, 1973. He excelled at his career and became a Lieutenant on July 24th, 1992 and then became Captain of The Newport Fire Department on March 8th, 2002 until he retired on July 8th, 2006.

Reggie went on to another career in Security at US Security Associates of Hartford CT where he was an Operations Manager from 2009 through 2019, and also worked at the Newport Preservation Society as a Security Guard.

Reggie was very active in his community. He was Past Master of Stone Mill Lodge #3 P.H.A. He served as a member of the Zoning Board of Review for Middletown, he was an Elder with Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head. He was a member of the Hibernian Hall and the VFW/American Legion.

One of his greatest accomplishments was having his three sons. He loved participating in all sporting activities however he especially enjoyed coaching his three sons in little league baseball which Reggie Jr Derek and Christopher all played in.

He enjoyed all music dancing hanging out with friends how ever his greatest pleasure was spending time with his beloved wife Angela.

Reggie leaves his sons; Reginald J Nalle Jr. of Tiverton and Christopher G Nalle of Portsmouth.

He is also survived by his stepdaughter Rebecca C.M Foisy (Zakary Lafleur) of Canada, his siblings Ronald D. Nalle of Newport Juanita Diamondopulos Guillen-Plummer (Nakia Plummer) of Chicago IL.

His grandchildren; Marissa Sieben (Alex Sieben) and Alex Craige, 2 Great-Grandchildren Gabe Sieben and Ellie Sieben.

Reggie was the father of the late Derek Nalle and the brother of the late Rosiland Nalle-Green.

He was also a beloved Uncle, Brother-in-Law, Cousin, Friend and Mentor to many.

Calling hours will be held January 7th, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated January 8th, 2025, at 10:00 AM in St Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road Middletown, RI.

Burial will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 S. County Trail, Exeter, RI.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

