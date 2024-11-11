Rhode Island Honors Veterans in Ceremony at Bristol’s Veterans Home

Governor Dan McKee, Veterans Services Director Kasim Yarn, and members of Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation joined state and local leaders in honoring the selfless service of Rhode Island’s veterans at a special Veterans Day ceremony held at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol. The event was a heartfelt tribute to the men and women who have served the nation in uniform.

“Rhode Island is forever indebted to the brave men and women who have served our country selflessly and have allowed us to enjoy the freedoms and rights we have today,” Governor McKee stated in his remarks. “Our veterans represent the best of Rhode Island, and we must commit ourselves to showing gratitude today, tomorrow, and every day. On behalf of our state, we thank our veterans, active-duty military, and guard members for their service and for showing us the true spirit of our country.”

The ceremony was held outdoors at the Rhode Island Veterans Home, the state’s leading facility for nursing and residential care for wartime veterans, located on the scenic Mount Hope Bay. Veterans from across the state gathered for the event, which also featured remarks from Kasim Yarn, Rhode Island’s Director of Veterans Services. Yarn emphasized the state’s duty to honor and support its veterans, not only on Veterans Day but every day.

“Today, we pause and reflect to honor the sacrifices and service of our men and women who courageously defended our great nation,” said Yarn. “Veterans Day humbly reminds us that we must support our heroes every day, but also ensure our service members and their families receive high-quality health care and access to state benefits they rightfully deserve.”

The ceremony also included a moving presentation by Rhode Island student Seth Fontenault of Smithfield, who read his winning essay from the 2024 Patriot’s Pen contest, a scholarship initiative sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

With more than 60,000 veterans, active-duty personnel, and members of the National Guard and Reserves calling Rhode Island home, Governor McKee and state leaders have pledged to prioritize the well-being of these individuals and their families. Earlier this year, the Governor signed legislation designating April 5 as Rhode Island Gold Star Spouses Day, a day to honor the families of fallen service members.

For information on programs, benefits, and services available to veterans and military families, residents can visit the Rhode Island Department of Veterans Services website at vets.ri.gov.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

