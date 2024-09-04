Governor McKee Boosts RI Works Assistance by 20%

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Human Services have announced a significant 20% boost to Rhode Island Works benefits, providing a much-needed lifeline to struggling families across the state. This increase, which kicks in this week, comes on the heels of a funding hike passed in the 2025 state budget.

“This additional investment will help individuals better meet the day-to-day challenges they are facing in their lives. It will also encourage more investment in our local economy,” said Governor McKee, signaling the state’s commitment to supporting its most vulnerable residents.

The 20% hike will benefit approximately 8,700 RI Works families, offering crucial financial relief to those with the highest demonstrated need in Rhode Island. DHS Director Kimberly Merolla-Brito echoed the Governor’s sentiments, emphasizing the program’s role in fostering independence and stability. “Every dollar allocated to these beneficiaries will enhance and support our commitment to the State’s residents and communities,” she stated.

The increased benefits are fully funded by federal dollars, a win for state lawmakers who have been pushing for reforms to RI Works. Senator Melissa A. Murray (D-Dist. 24, Woonsocket, North Smithfield) applauded the move, highlighting its potential to help families escape poverty. “No child in our state should be raised in poverty,” she declared, while Rep. Arthur Handy (D-Dist. 18, Cranston) stressed the importance of giving every child a fair shot at success, free from the shackles of deep poverty.

In addition to the benefit hike, working families enrolled in RI Works may see an extra $112.50 due to changes in how their income is calculated, known as earned income disregard. This adjustment aims to further support families by ensuring they can keep more of what they earn.

While this increase is a step forward, families are advised to check their Benefit Decision Notice for specifics on how this change will impact them, particularly concerning other benefit programs like SNAP. Despite potential adjustments, the overall effect is expected to result in a greater net increase in benefits, strengthening the safety net for households navigating the current economic climate.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

