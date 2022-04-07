RI DEM Boating Safety Certificate Course To Be Offered In Newport

Did you know that Rhode Island law requires persons born on or after January 1, 1986, operating a motorized vessel over 10 hp and anyone operating a personal watercraft (jet ski) to pass a boater safety course and to carry a boater education card?

As part of its “Season of Safety,” the Newport Yacht Club is hosting an OPEN-TO-THE-PUBLIC Safe Boating Course. This is a 3-session classroom course taking place on April 11, 13 and 18 from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. A RI DEM Boating Safety Certificate will be issued upon successful completion of all 3 sessions.

Ages 12 and up are welcome. The fee is $ 45.00 for an individual, $ 25.00 for each additional family member. Email communications@newportyachtclub.org to register and for details.

This dynamic course will cover Rules of the Road, safe boating practices, personal watercraft (PWC) operation, boat handling, knots, Aids-to-Navigation (ATONS), RI boating regulations and more. Registration is limited to 20 participants and closes on April 9th.

