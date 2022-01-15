RIP Emmett R. Butler

Emmett R. Butler, 91, of Middletown, RI, died December 30, 2021. He was the husband of Barbara J. Butler. Born in Newport, RI, Mr. Butler served and retired from the United States Air Force in 1969. He eventually moved to Illinois and started a business. He retired at age 72 and moved back to Middletown.

He enjoyed reading, gardening and cooking for his family.

Besides his wife, he leaves two daughters and a son, Vernita Thomas, Nykshia Miles-Clay and Calvin Miles, two sisters Gertrude Johnson and Paula Butler, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be private.

