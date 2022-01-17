Tennis legend Chris Evert shares ovarian cancer diagnosis

Tennis legend Chris Evert, 67, announced Friday that she has been diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer.

“I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others,” Evert tweeted . “I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan.”

The 18-time grand slam singles champion revealed the diagnosis came in early December following a preventive hysterectomy.

Evert’s younger sister Jeane died of ovarian cancer two years ago but Evert is happy that her cancer was found in its early stage.

“I am so lucky,” she told ESPN. “I have some challenges ahead of me. But, I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back.”

Evert began chemo last week.

Evert hopes her story inspires women and men to be aware of their bodies and to get screened for cancer before it’s too late.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!