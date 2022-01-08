RIP James B. Cottrell



James Benedict Cottrell died peacefully January 4, 2022, in Newport, Rhode Island. He was born on October 10, 1934, to the late John Augustin and Jane (Hughes) Cottrell in Newport. He was married to Margaret Ahern Cottrell for 63 years until her passing in November 2020.

Known as Jim or Knobby, he was a 1954 graduate of De La Salle High School. He was a star athlete in football, baseball, and basketball at De La Salle. Post high school, he joined the Army for 2 years serving stateside in Buffalo, NY. Upon discharge from the Army, he became a union plumber working for several Newport plumbing companies until his retirement in 1996.

He enjoyed sports, dogs, travel, the History Channel, sweets, and spending time talking about the old times with his family and friends. His memory was unmatched.

He leaves behind his children, Kerrie (Michael) of Jamestown, Ben (Anna) of San Diego and Brian of Middletown and his grandchildren Jack and Robert of San Diego. He was also the proud Uncle of Suzy (Nellie), Jody, Katie (Mickey), John and Jamie (Bill) of Florida.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother John and sister Jeanne Kuss.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the charity of your choice or the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, www.potterleague.org.

