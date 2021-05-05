Donald Trump is a blogger now!

Former President Donald Trump is in the blog game now, after launching his new blog, From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, on Tuesday!

Fox News first reported on trump’s “new communications platform” on Tuesday, just a day before Facebook’s oversight board made Trump’s ban from the social media platform permanent.

BREAKING: Donald Trump launches “From The Desk of Donald J. Trump” pic.twitter.com/tMfGBPc5lx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 4, 2021

“President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.” said Trump spokesman Jason Miller.

People can sign up for post alerts on the platform through their email and phone numbers and can get beauties like this Easter message sent to their inboxes.

The Twitter machine sure is loving it!

Big congrats to Donald Trump on creating [squints] a blog. pic.twitter.com/bLCtj09s8a — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 4, 2021

Um, this “new platform” is just a blog on a personal web site that doesn’t even have a comments section. It has changed the game back to before 2008.https://t.co/IgaF4ibVqh — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) May 4, 2021

Um, this “new platform” is just a blog on a personal web site that doesn’t even have a comments section. It has changed the game back to before 2008.https://t.co/IgaF4ibVqh — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) May 4, 2021

Um, this “new platform” is just a blog on a personal web site that doesn’t even have a comments section. It has changed the game back to before 2008.https://t.co/IgaF4ibVqh — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) May 4, 2021

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!