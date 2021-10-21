RIP Parrish S. Clinton

Parrish S. Clinton was born February 6, 1966, in San Diego, CA to Charles and the late Yvonne Elder Clinton.

Parrish accepted Jehovah at an early age and was a man of Faith, he was an active member of the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Fall River.

Parrish went to Rogers High School in Newport, RI and developed lifelong friends. Parrish received his Commercial Driving License, Class A in 1986 and was a member of the Teamsters Union to date. He worked for over 35 years as a truck driver in the construction industry. He spent years working on the Big Dig project in Boston. He was also well known as a bouncer at the Clarke Cooke House in Newport, for over 30 years. He loved to fish and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Family was important to Parrish; he departed this life on October 14, 2021 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his mother Yvonne Elder Clinton and brother Julian Clinton.

Parrish is survived by his wife Robin, his father Charles Clinton and wife Beverly of Memphis, TN. He also leaves his sons, Deaven Clinton, Jordan Clinton, Parrish Clinton, Anthony Tate, Travis Tate, Vance Tate (mother Sheila) all of Newport, RI.

Parrish was the stepfather of Michael Carreiro, Joshua Levesque and Hannah Levesque all off Fall River, MA.

He is also survived by his sisters, April Clinton of Memphis, TN, Tamika Clinton of Rosedale, MD, and one step-brother Marcus Franklin(Tamika) of Olive Branch, MS along with seven grandchildren; three uncles; five aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Parrish will forever live in our hearts.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!