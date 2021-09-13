RIP Robert “Bobby” C. Moore

Robert “Bobby” C. Moore of Middletown, RI and Melbourne, FL passed away at his home in Middletown on September 9, 2021, at the age of 82. He was surrounded by his family. Robert was born in Newport, RI on December 17,1938, he was the son of the late Edward J and Emily (Silvia) Moore.

He is survived by his loving wife Anne P. (O’Hara) of 56 years, his daughter, Kimberly Camuso and her husband Alan of Goffstown, NH, son Christopher Moore of Middletown, RI, and his three grandsons, Matthew Hadfield, Sean Hadfield and Michael Hadfield. Robert is also survived his brothers and their families Edward Moore of Holyoke, MA, James Moore of Lompoc, CA and Thomas Moore of RI and many nieces, nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Marie Moore and brother Richard Moore.

Robert worked as a carpenter for the Rhode Island Carpenters Union and after retiring was a bus driver for Middletown Public Schools. He was a longtime member of Wanumetonomy Country Club in Middletown. He loved spending time with his family, friends and pets. He will be remembered by his family and friends as loving to play golf and watching the Yankees.

His family would like to thank all the caregivers for the past year from Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Charlton Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. Also, the Police and Fire Departments of Middletown. A very special thank you to Pamela Hanley for helping take care of Robert for the last year.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, or by visiting www.potterleague.org/donate .

