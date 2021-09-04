RIP Sandra M. Perkins

Sandra M. Perkins, 77, of Middletown, RI, passed away on August 31, 2021. Sandra was born in Newport, RI to the late William H. Perkins and Artemus M. Perkins. Sandra was educated in the Newport School system and with advanced education became a Registered Nurse and Certified Nurse Midwife for 50 years.

For advance education, Sandra graduate for the Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1966; a Diploma in Christian Education from Zion Bible Institute in East Providence in 1971; and 1974 she earned a Certificate in Nurse Midwifery from the University of Mississippi. In 2003 she earned a Certificate in Pharmacy Technician from Western Career College in California. Sandra received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, from Frontier Nursing University in Kentucky. In 1977, she was one of the co-founders of McTammany Nurse-Midwifery Center in Reading, PA. Sandra was also employed by Sutter Memorial Hospital, CA; Newport Hospital, Newport; and the University of California Davis Medial Center, OB/GYN Clinic, Sacramento, CA.

Sandra is survived by seven sisters, Cynthia L. Smothers of Middletown, Pauline A. Moye of Newport, Marsha G. Mitchell of Sacramento, CA, Hope Perkins of Newport, Marjorie L. Wingate of Trenton, NJ and Roselyn L. Tynes of Hampton, VA, as well as step-sister Yolette Barnes of Sacramento, CA. She leaves a host of nieces and nephews; and grand nieces and nephews in Newport, RI, Sacramento, CA, Pittsburgh, CA; Virginia Beach, VA, Hampton and Newport News, VA; Trenton, NJ, Exeter, NH; Killeen, Texas; Greenville, North Carolina who loved her dearly. Survivors include several cousins in RI and other states. Family gatherings were very special to Sandra.

She also leaves several colleagues among nurse midwives: Kitty Ernst, CNM of PA and Myra Farr, CNM in FL. Her friends included Sheila McMann Daniels, Leah and Lynn Stewart as well as a friend Marsha Souza of Sacramento, CA. She was a life-long care-giver to many as well as a Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM).

Sandra enjoyed cooking, and creating flower arrangements. She wrote short mid-wife stories “Babies Alive” and “Mid-Wives Memoirs.” Sandra was a member of the American Association of Birth Centers (AABC).

Throughout her young and adult life, Sandra was mentored by Mrs. Martha Jackson and Rev. David Jackson of Attleboro, MA; as well as by Kitty Ernst (CNM). In Christian faith, Sandra made three missionary trips to Africa as a choir member and as a mid-wife.

A Graveside service to be held in Trinity Cemetery, East Main Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 1:00 pm .

Memorial donations can be made to a life wellness organization of your choice.

