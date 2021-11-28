Scumbag vandals target Newport businesses!!!

Early Sunday morning around 1:15am, two coward losers vandalized a bunch of Newport small businesses.

Here’s a video of one loser smashing a window at Malt while his asshate buddy laughs along in agreement.

credit: my friends at Newport This Week.

Here are those losers smashing a window at Rex Liquors!

They also smashed this window at The Groovy Gator on Thames Street!

Please call the @newportpolicedepartment non-emergency number 401.847.1306 if you know who these loser magots are.

