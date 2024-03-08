RIPTA Announces Closure of East Side Tunnel for Extensive Renovations and Repairs Through Mid-September

In a statement released Friday, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority announced the temporary closure of the East Side Tunnel for essential repairs and renovations, scheduled to begin on Monday, March 25, 2024. The anticipated completion date for the construction is set for mid-September 2024. This decision will significantly impact several bus routes, including Routes 1, 32, 33, 34, 40, and 61x, which will be rerouted during the construction period.

Originally constructed in 1914 to facilitate the transit of former trolley lines from downtown Providence to the East Side and beyond, the East Side Tunnel remains a crucial piece of transit infrastructure. It serves as a vital connector, enabling buses to bypass the challenging incline of College Hill.

To assist commuters during this period, RIPTA has outlined the following detours.

Routes 32, 33, 34, 40, and 61x:

Inbound trips: Buses will follow the regular route to the intersection of Angell and Thayer Streets, proceed onto Angell Street through Steeple Street, and then resume the regular route. Passengers are advised to use the bus stop on Angell Street at Hope Street, with no stops available between Angell and Hope Streets and Kennedy Plaza.

Outbound trips: Buses will adhere to the regular route to North Main Street via Washington Place, ascend the hill on Waterman Street, and then resume the regular route. Temporary stops will be available at the traffic island on Washington Place at the bottom of the hill, and at the bus stop on Waterman Street at Hope Street at the top of the hill.

Route 1:

Inbound trips: Buses will follow the regular route to Thayer Street, turn left onto Waterman Street, left onto Brook Street, left onto Angell Street, continue on Angell Street through Steeple Street, and then resume the regular route. Passengers are advised to use the bus stop on Thayer Street before Meeting Street, with no stops available between Thayer and Meeting Streets and Kennedy Plaza.

Outbound trips: Buses will adhere to the regular route to North Main Street via Washington Place, ascend the hill on Waterman Street, turn left onto Brook Street, and then resume the regular route. Temporary stops will be available at the pedestrian island on Washington Place at the bottom of the hill, and at the bus stop on Brook Street after Angell Street at the top of the hill.

Commuters are encouraged to review the provided map of temporary bus stops and learn more about the project here. RIPTA assures passengers that these detours have been planned to minimize disruptions while ensuring the safety and efficiency of public transportation during the East Side Tunnel renovations.

