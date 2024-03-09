RPL Completes $1.55M Sale of Historic East Side Colonial

Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 153 Morris Avenue in Providence for $1.55 million. RPL Sales Associates Michelle Rockwell and Kathleen Pierard of the Rockwell & Pierard Team in our Providence office represented the seller in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has participated in eight of the 10 highest single-family home sales in Providence so far this year.

This beautiful 5-bedroom, 3.2-bath Colonial located in the Moses Brown School area sparkles with its period charm and modern amenities. A large family room features sliders that open onto a deck overlooking the backyard and patio. The main floor’s large living room opens to the elegant dining room, while the renovated kitchen presents stainless steel appliances, a large granite island, and a cozy window seat. The second floor’s primary bedroom delights with an updated bath and ample closet space. Refinished and new hardwood floors on the first and second floors lend even more luster to this tasteful East Side home. The location puts residents a short distance from shopping and casual dining along Thayer Street and nearby Hope Village.

The Rockwell & Pierard Team is a partnership of Michelle Rockwell and Kathleen Pierard. As part of RPL’s Providence office, the Rockwell & Pierard Team provides clients with the highest level of consistent service. Their sales success has earned them the Greater Providence Board of REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Gold Award, 2021 and 2020, and the silver award, 2019. For more information or to view the team’s listings, please visit RockwellAndPierard.com.

