RIPTA to Detour All Routes in Providence and Temporarily Relocate Bus Stops All Day and Night to Accommodate PVDFest

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will detour forty-one bus routes in the Providence area on Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12, 2022 to accommodate PVDFest. Routes 1, 3, 4, 6, 9X, 10X, 12X, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24L, 27, 28, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 40, 49, 50, 51, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59X, 60, 61X, 65X, 66, 72, 78, 92 and the R-Line will be detoured all day and night beginning with the first trip of the day on Friday through the last trip on Sunday. Washington Street will be closed during this time. Kennedy Plaza will be closed all day and night for this event. All bus stops in Kennedy Plaza will be temporarily relocated to Dyer Street during this time. Visit RIPTA.com/PVDFest for a temporary bus stop map.

The following routes will detour all day and night on June 10 – 12, 2022:

Route 1 (Eddy/Hope/Benefit):

Southbound trips from Pawtucket will travel the regular route to Steeple Street, turn left onto Memorial Blvd., continue onto Dyer St. to temporary Bus Stop D. Trips will then continue onto Eddy St. and then resume regular route.

Northbound trips will travel the regular route to the intersection of Eddy and Dyer Streets and then stop at temporary Bus Stop I. Trips will then continue onto Memorial Blvd., right onto Washington St., continue into the East Side Tunnel and then resume regular route.

Route 3 (Warwick Ave.):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Dyer Street, continue onto Memorial Blvd., turn right onto Exchange Street and then resume regular route.

Outbound trips will travel regular route to Exchange St., turn left onto Memorial Blvd., continue onto Dyer Street and then resume regular route.

Route 4 (Pawtuxet Village/Warwick Neck):

Please refer to the Route 3 (Warwick Ave.) detour.

Route 6 (Prairie Ave./RWP Zoo):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Weybosset Street, turn right onto Dorrance Street, right onto Dyer Street and then resume regular route.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, turn right onto Ship Street, right onto Richmond Street, left onto Weybosset Street, and then resume regular route.

Route 9X (Pascoag Park-n-Ride):

Inbound and Outbound trips will travel regular route to Weybosset Street, turn right onto Westminster Street, left onto Memorial Blvd., left onto Steeple St. through to Exchange Terrace and then resume regular route.

Route 10X (North Scituate Park-n-Ride):

Inbound trips will travel regular route to Weybosset Street, turn right onto Westminster Street, right onto Memorial Blvd through to Dyer Street to the temporary bus stop area.

Route 12X (Arctic/ 117 Park-n-Ride):

Please refer to the Route 10X detour.

Route 14 (West Bay):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to I-95N to Exit 20 to Point Street, turn right onto Point Street, left onto Eddy Street, continue onto Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop Z.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, turn left onto Dorrance Street, left onto Clifford Street, left onto W. Franklin Street through to I-95 South, and then resume regular route.

Route 17 (Dyer/Pocasset):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to the intersection of Westminster Street and Service Road, turn right onto Service Road, left onto Point Street, left onto Eddy Street through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop C.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, turn left onto Dorrance Street, left onto Clifford Street, right onto Dave Gavitt Way, left onto Westminster Street and then resume regular route.

Route 18 (Union Ave.):

Please refer to the Route 17 (Dyer/Pocasset) detour.

Route 19 (Plainfield/Westminster):

Please refer to the Route 17 (Dyer/Pocasset) detour.

Route 20 (Elmwood Ave.):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Broad Street, turn right onto Service Road, left onto Point Street, left onto Eddy Street through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop C.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, turn left onto Dorrance Street, left onto Clifford Street, right onto Dave Gavitt Way, left onto Broad Street and then resume regular route.

Route 21 (Reservoir Ave.):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Memorial Blvd., turn left onto South Water Street, right onto Point Street, right onto Eddy Street through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop C.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, continue onto Memorial Blvd., and then resume regular route.

Route 22 (Pontiac Ave.):

Please refer to the Route 20 (Elmwood Ave.) detour.

Route 24L (Newport/Fall River/Providence):

Inbound trips will travel regular route to Dyer Street.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, turn left onto Dorrance Street, left onto Clifford Street, left onto W. Franklin Street, continue onto the I-195 on-ramp and then resume regular route.

Route 27 (Broadway/Manton Ave.):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Empire Street, turn left onto Weybosset Street, right onto Dorrance Street, right onto Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop W.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, turn right onto Point Street, right onto Richmond Street, left onto Weybosset Street, right onto Empire Street, left onto Broadway and then resume regular route.

Route 28 (Broadway/Hartford Ave):

Please refer to the Route 27 (Broadway/Manton Ave.) detour.

Route 30 (Arlington/Oaklawn):

Please refer to the Route 21 (Reservoir Ave.) detour.

Route 31 (Cranston St.):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to the intersection of Westminster Street and Service Road, turn right onto Service Road, left onto Broad Street through to Weybosset Street, right onto Dorrance Street, right onto Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop V.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street turn right onto Ship Street, left onto Clifford Street, right onto Dave Gavitt Way, left onto Westminster Street and then resume regular route.

Route 32 (East Providence/Wampanoag):

Inbound trips will travel regular route to the Memorial Blvd. through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop H.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, turn right onto Ship Street, right onto Richmond Street, right onto Friendship Street, left onto Dyer Street through to Memorial Blvd., right onto Washington Street and then resume regular route.

Route 33 (Riverside):

Please refer to the Route 32 (East Providence/Wampanoag) detour.

Route 34 (East Providence):

Please refer to the Route 32 (East Providence/Wampanoag) detour.

Route 35 (Rumford/Newport Ave.):

Inbound trips will travel regular route to the Memorial Blvd. through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop H.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, turn left onto Point Street, right onto South Water Street and then resume regular route.

Route 40 (Butler/Elmgrove):

Inbound trips will travel regular route to Memorial Blvd. turn left onto South Water Street, right onto Point Street, right onto Eddy Street through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop C.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, turn right onto Washington Street and then resume regular route.

Route 49 (Camp Street/Miriam Hospital):

Inbound trips will travel regular route to Memorial Blvd., turn left onto South Water Street, turn right onto Point Street, right onto Eddy Street through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop Y.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, continue onto Memorial Blvd., right onto Washington Street and then resume regular route.

Route 50 (Douglas Avenue):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Francis Street, turn left onto Memorial Blvd., left onto South Water Street, right onto Point Street, right onto Eddy Street through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop J.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, continue onto Memorial Blvd., turn right onto Francis Street and then resume regular route.

Route 51 (Charles Street):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Exchange Street, turn left onto Memorial Blvd., continue onto Dyer Street through to Eddy Street and then resume regular route.

Outbound trips will travel regular route to Dyer Street, continue onto Memorial Blvd., right onto Exchange Street, and then resume regular route.

Route 54 (Lincoln/Woonsocket):

Please refer to the Route 51 (Charles Street) detour.

Route 55 (Admiral Street/Providence College):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Francis Street, turn left onto Memorial Blvd. through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop V.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, continue onto Memorial Blvd., turn right onto Francis Street and then resume regular route.

Route 56 (Chalkstone Avenue):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Francis Street, turn left onto Memorial Blvd. through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop D.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, turn right onto Ship Street, right onto Richmond Street, right onto Friendship Street, left onto Dyer Street through to Memorial Blvd., right onto Francis Street and then resume regular route.

Route 57 (Smith Street):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Francis Street, turn left onto Memorial Blvd., left onto South Water Street, right onto Point Street, right onto Eddy Street through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop I.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, turn right onto Ship Street, right onto Richmond Street, right onto Friendship Street, left onto Dyer Street through to Memorial Blvd., right onto Francis Street and then resume regular route.

Route 58 (Mineral Spring/North Providence):

Please refer to the Route 51 (Charles Street) detour.

Route 59X (North Smithfield/Lincoln Mall):

Please refer to the Route 10X detour.

Route 60 (Providence/Newport):

Inbound trips will travel regular route South Main Street Exit, turn left onto Point Street, right onto Eddy Street through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop Y.

Outbound trips will leave Dyer Street, turn right onto South Water Street and then resume regular route.

Route 61X (Tiverton/East Bay Park-n-Ride):

Please refer to the Route 10X detour.

Route 65X (Wakefield Park-n-Ride):

Please refer to the Route 10X detour.

Route 66 (URI/Galilee):

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Exit 20 Point Street, turn right onto Point Street, left onto Eddy Street through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop X, continue onto Memorial Blvd., turn right onto Exchange Street and then resume regular route.

Outbound trips from the Providence Train Station will travel regular route to Exchange Street, turn left onto Memorial Blvd., left onto South Water Street, right onto Point Street, right onto Eddy Street through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop X. Trips will then turn left onto Dorrance Street, left onto Clifford Street, left onto Service Rd. to I-95 South and then resume regular route.

Route 72 (Weeden/Central Falls):

Please refer to the Route 51 (Charles Street) detour.

Route 78 (Beverage Hill):

Please refer to the Route 35 (Rumford/Newport Ave.) detour.

Route 92 (Federal Hill/East Side):

Westbound trips will travel the regular route to Wickenden Street, turn right onto S. Main Street, left onto College Street, left onto Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop D. Trips will then turn right onto Point Street, right onto Service Road, left onto Atwells Avenue and then resume regular route.

Eastbound trips will travel the regular route to Empire Street, continue onto Chestnut Street, turn left onto Elm Street, left onto Eddy Street through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop J. Trips will then turn right onto South Water Street,

left onto Wickenden Street, and then resume regular route.

R-Line (Broad/North Main):

Northbound trips will travel the regular route to Broad Street, turn right onto Chestnut Street, left onto Elm Street, left onto Eddy Street through to Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop J. Trips will then continue onto Memorial Blvd., turn right onto Exchange Street and then resume regular route.

Southbound trips will travel the regular route to Exchange Street, turn left onto Memorial Blvd., and then continue onto Dyer Street to temporary Bus Stop D. Trips will then turn right onto Ship Street, right onto Richmond St., left onto Weybosset Street and then resume regular route.

For more RIPTA information, please call 401-781-9400 or visit ripta.com

