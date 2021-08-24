RIPTA’S Fall Service Changes To Take Effect Saturday, August 28th

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will implement its fall service changes effective Saturday, August 28, 2021. RIPTA makes regular service adjustments three times a year in response to seasonal changes and/or passenger use.

2021 Fall Service Changes

Some of the upcoming changes include retiming some routes for better on-time performance, and the extension of a number of routes to the Community College of Rhode Island’s Warwick campus.

Two routes – Route 8X (Jefferson Blvd/Buttonwoods) and Route 62 (URI/Providence Station) – will be discontinued, but the current service will be covered by other routes. In the case of Route 8X, service will be covered by Routes 14 (West Bay) and 29 (Kent County). Route 62 service will be covered by Route 66 (URI/CCRI/Providence) which will now terminate at the University of Rhode Island’s South Kingstown campus and will operate with increased frequency, with trips every 30 minutes. The southern portion of Route 66 will be covered by a new route, Route 69 (URI/Galilee), and trips will be coordinated to facilitate transfers between Route 66 and Route 69. Passengers will also see increased frequency on Route 29 and in the evenings on Route 20.

For details and to see how service changes may affect them, passengers are strongly encouraged to check new schedules posted on www.ripta.com. They may also pick up the leaflet entitled Fall Service Changes Effective August 28, 2021 that will be available at Kennedy Plaza, the Pawtucket Transit Center, and the Newport Transportation and Visitors Center. The leaflet is also available at https://www.ripta.com/fall.

For schedules and more information, passengers may call 401-781-9400, or visit www.ripta.com.

The following routes will be affected by fall service changes:

8X Jefferson Blvd/Buttonwoods

9X Pascoag

13 Arctic/Coventry/CCRI Warwick

14 West Bay

20 Elmwood Ave/Airport

21 Reservoir/Malls/CRRI Warwick

22 Pontiac/Malls/CCRI Warwick

29 Kent County

30 Oaklawn/Malls/CCRI

32 Wampanoag/Seekonk Sq

33 Riverside

34 East Providence/Seekonk Sq

62 URI/Providence Station

66 URI/CCRI/Providence

69 URI/Galilee

203 Narragansett/South Kingstown Flex

231 South Aquidneck Flex

