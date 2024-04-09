RISMedia Ranks RPL Among Nation’s Top Brokerages and #1 in RI

Residential Properties Ltd. announced Tuesday that RISMedia, recognized as one of the real estate industry’s definitive sources for news and information, recently released the results of its Annual Power Broker Report Top 1000, ranking Residential Properties Ltd. among the top producing real estate companies in the entire country. RPL was #1 in Rhode Island for both sales volume and transaction sides, coming in at #383 in the nation for total sales volume during 2023.

For more than 35 years, the RISMedia Power Broker Report has showcased the best of the best in residential real estate. According to a recent PR Newswire report, John Featherstone, CEO and founder of RISMedia, noted that despite unprecedented limitations, the country’s residential real estate companies more than rose to the challenge, saying, “In spite of the adverse external market conditions this past year, I am continually impressed by the way the brokerage firms in this year’s RISMedia Power Broker Report manage their respective firms, positioning themselves for the next opportunity.”

The RISMedia Power Broker Report is packed with interactive research charts, year-over-year data, and detailed Power Broker Profiles. Visitors can also use the innovative, dynamic directory to search the Top 1,000 Power Brokers by sales volume, company name, brand, and transaction rank. Each Power Broker Profile includes their 2023 sales volume and transactions, as well as comparisons to past years, their ranked status, their agent count and number of offices, and other important information. To learn more about the RISMedia Power Broker Report and view the complete rankings, visit RISMedia.com.

