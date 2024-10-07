RITBA Walk-In Center Extends Hours This Week

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) will extend the hours of its customer service walk-in center this week, aiming to provide more convenience to customers looking to complete their transactions in person. The center, located in Jamestown, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of RITBA, expressed enthusiasm for the added hours after the success of last week’s extension. “We were glad to see many customers here last week during our extended hours,” Silveira said. “Our phone lines, online transactions, and AAA services will remain open during these hours, and we hope these extra hours will help customers who want to do their transactions in person.”

The walk-in center provides assistance with services such as E-ZPass accounts and other toll-related issues. Those unable to visit in person can still access RITBA’s phone and online customer services.

For real-time updates, RITBA encourages customers to follow them on X, formerly Twitter, at @RIEZPASS.

