Today Marks the Anniversary of the First U.S. National Men’s Singles Championship at the Newport Casino, the Event That Became the U.S. Open

On August 31, 1881, a significant chapter in the history of tennis was written at the Newport Casino in Newport, Rhode Island. The prestigious venue, known for its elegance and exclusivity, hosted the first U.S. National Men’s Singles Championship, marking the beginning of what would become one of the most storied traditions in the sport of tennis. Though it wasn’t yet known as the U.S. Open, the competition that would eventually transform into the Open was initially established in 1881 by the U.S. National Lawn Tennis Association.

This inaugural tournament, now recognized as the precursor to the modern-day U.S. Open, featured a modest yet competitive field of 25 participants. These pioneers of American tennis came together to compete on the meticulously manicured grass courts of the Casino, a venue that quickly became synonymous with the sport’s early growth in the United States. At the time, the tournament included only men’s singles and men’s doubles competitions, reflecting the status quo of the era.

The atmosphere of the event was nothing short of charming. Spectators were treated to more than just the thrilling spectacle of high-level tennis. A string quartet performed throughout the matches, providing a refined musical backdrop that underscored the sophistication of the event. The blending of sport and culture was a testament to the organizers’ vision of tennis not only as a competitive endeavor but also as a social occasion.

The matches themselves were fiercely contested, showcasing a mix of local talent and players from various parts of the country. It was a tournament that highlighted both skill and stamina, as players navigated the challenges of the grass surface and the unpredictable Newport weather. Richard Sears, a young talent from Boston, emerged victorious in the end, claiming the first-ever U.S. National Men’s Singles title. Sears would go on to dominate the tournament for several years, cementing his place in tennis history.

Over the next decade, the tournament began to evolve, broadening its scope beyond the initial men-only competitions. A women’s singles competition was added in 1887, followed by women’s doubles in 1889, and mixed doubles in 1892. These additions marked a significant shift in the tournament’s inclusivity and appeal, paving the way for a more diverse and comprehensive championship.

This first championship at the Newport Casino was more than just a tennis tournament; it was a cultural event that set the tone for the sport’s future in America. The tournament’s success helped to establish tennis as a popular sport in the United States and laid the groundwork for the development of a robust national and international tennis scene.

Today, over a century later, the U.S. Open remains one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, drawing the world’s best players and millions of viewers worldwide. Yet, the echoes of that first tournament in Newport, with its intimate setting, a small but passionate group of competitors, and the lilting tunes of a string quartet, still resonate as a reminder of the humble beginnings of what has become one of the most prestigious events in sports.

