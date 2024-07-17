Newport Welcomes Rising Stars: Hall of Fame Open to Shift to Minor League Tennis in 2025

Professional tennis is set to make a triumphant return to Newport, R.I., in 2025, with a bold new format for the Hall of Fame Open. Announced today by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, this event will now comprise of ATP Challenger 125 and WTA 125 level tournaments, promising an exciting blend of emerging talent and competitive spirit.

The ATP Challenger 125 tournaments, often dubbed the “minor leagues” of tennis, represent the second-highest tier on the ATP Challenger Tour. These tournaments, with purses ranging from $30,000 to $125,000, offer a proving ground for players ranked between #100 and #250 in the ATP world rankings. Legends like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic all have Challenger titles to their names, underscoring the pivotal role these events play in shaping future stars.

Scheduled for July 6-13, 2025, the revamped Hall of Fame Open will become just the second combined men’s and women’s 125 level event in the United States. This tournament will be the only grass court stop on the Hologic WTA Tour outside of Europe, marking the first women’s professional tournament at the International Tennis Hall of Fame since the Virginia Slims of Newport concluded in 1990. In a significant step forward for the sport, equal prize money will be awarded to both the men’s and women’s draws.

Both the ATP Challenger 125 and WTA 125 draws will feature 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The WTA event will include an 8-player qualifying draw, while the Challenger Tour event will have a 24-player qualifying draw. Matches will be played on five courts simultaneously, ensuring at least four days of continuous, high-stakes action.

Additionally, the prestigious International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Celebration will continue to be held in Newport, now rescheduled to August, with further details to be announced. This revitalized Hall of Fame Open promises to not only celebrate the sport’s rich history but also spotlight its exciting future.

