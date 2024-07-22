Giron’s Golden Moment: Veteran Wins First ATP Tour Title at Newport’s Hall of Fame Open

At 30, Marcos Giron is playing the best tennis of his career. On Sunday, the American veteran clinched his first ATP Tour title, outlasting #NextGenATP star Alex Michelsen 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-5 at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport.

In a thrilling final, Giron saved a match point with an ace at 4-5, 30/40 in the deciding set and sealed his victory with his 13th ace of the match.

“Better late than never. We’ll take it!” Giron said with a laugh. “There are so many people I can thank and couldn’t be more lucky to have them in my life. Family, coaches, friends. For this, it’s really special for me but also for all their help and support though the years.”

The former UCLA star, who underwent right hip surgery in December 2015 and left hip surgery in February 2016, had previously reached two ATP Tour finals, in San Diego two years ago and earlier this season in Dallas. After a grueling two-hour, 37-minute battle against the 19-year-old Michelsen, Giron can now proudly call himself a tour-level champion.

A pivotal moment came for Giron when he served at 2-3 in the deciding set. Facing break point, the new No. 38 player in the PIF ATP Live Rankings smashed a fearless forehand winner to escape trouble.

Michelsen, serving for the championship at 4-5, was denied by Giron’s unreturnable ace down the T. The second-seeded Giron saved eight of the nine break points he faced, per Infosys ATP Stats, winning 82 percent of his first-serve points and hitting 41 total winners.

“Honestly, Alex, unbelievable tournament, unbelievable match,” Giron praised his young countryman. “It’s unreal, 19 [years old]. We’ve been practicing together. On court, he’s so mature, he’s so good. He’s got such a bright future. I’m happy to get the win now while I can!”

Michelsen, who did not lose serve en route to the final, was making his second consecutive championship match appearance in Newport. Last year, at 18, he reached the final of the ATP 250 event without having previously won a tour-level match.

The teenager aimed to become the youngest American ATP Tour champion since Andy Roddick in 2002 but fell just short. Nonetheless, his future in the sport looks incredibly promising.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

