Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj, and Richard Evans Inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame

Tennis legends Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj, and Richard Evans were officially enshrined into the International Tennis Hall of Fame Saturday night in Newport. This historic event marks a significant milestone as Paes and Amritraj become the first two Indian and Asian men to receive this prestigious honor, while Evans is celebrated for his exceptional storytelling and efforts to grow the sport.

In a night filled with admiration and nostalgia, family, friends, fans, and fellow Hall of Famers from around the world gathered to honor Paes, Amritraj, and Evans for their remarkable contributions to tennis over the last fifty years. Paes entered the Hall in the Player Category, while Amritraj and Evans were honored in the Contributor Category, recognizing their visionary leadership and profound impact on the sport. Their induction brings the total number of Hall of Famers to 267, representing 28 nations.

Leander Paes, widely hailed as one of the greatest doubles players in tennis history, boasts 18 Grand Slam titles—eight in doubles and ten in mixed doubles. He held the world No. 1 doubles ranking for 37 weeks and clinched 54 doubles titles on tour. Paes is one of only three men to achieve a career Grand Slam in both disciplines. Representing India in a record seven consecutive Olympic Games, Paes remains the country’s sole Olympic tennis medalist, with a bronze in singles at the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Vijay Amritraj burst onto the ATP Tour in 1970, swiftly becoming a trailblazer for the sport in India and Asia. As a pivotal member of India’s Davis Cup team, Amritraj led his nation to finals in 1974 and 1987. Post-retirement, he emerged as the face of tennis broadcasting across Asia and the Middle East, playing a crucial role in promoting professional tennis in India. In 2001, Amritraj made history as the first Indian to serve as a United Nations Messenger of Peace. His philanthropic efforts continued with the establishment of the Vijay Amritraj Foundation in 2006, supporting education and basic needs for disadvantaged women and children in India.

Richard Evans, a distinguished journalist, has chronicled tennis history for over six decades, covering more than 200 Grand Slams and professional tournaments. His prolific career spans reporting on politics, history, and sports. Evans has authored 23 books on Open Era tennis, the Davis Cup, and biographies of the sport’s legends. He played a vital role in the development of the ATP Tour and held various leadership positions, including founding member and former president of the International Tennis Writers’ Association.

Before the ceremony, Paes, Amritraj, and Evans received their signature Hall of Fame blazers. The celebration continued at the official Induction Celebration, where the inductees were honored for their monumental contributions to tennis.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

