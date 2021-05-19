Roger Williams Park Zoo announces birth of four nine-banded armadillos

This is kind of a BIG DILLO. The Rogers Williams Park Zoo announced the birth of four nine-banded armadillos on Tuesday! Meet Sophia, Rose, Dorothy and Blanche. Mom Patsy and her pups are doing well and bonding off-exhibit. Their animal and vet care staff will continue to monitor them.

Nine-banded armadillos have four identical pups of the same gender in every litter.

