RPL Closes Highest Multi-Family Sale in Narragansett This Year

Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 30 Rodman Street in Narragansett for $1.36 million. RPL Sales Associate Robin Leclerc represented the seller as the listing agent and RPL Sales Associate Pawler Garrahan represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the highest multi-family sale in Narragansett so far in 2023.

This charming 2-family house puts residents 1.5 blocks from the sea wall at Narragansett Pier, the pier marketplace for popular restaurants, and the very best of coastal Rhode Island living. Each unit consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a kitchen. A large private backyard provides a custom-built patio, enclosed outdoor shower, and two driveways.

The listing agent, Robin Leclerc, has been a Narragansett resident for 30 years and is a multimillion-dollar producer. Robin and her husband Juss, who is the President of Leclerc Builder’s Ltd, have developed a creative team working with clients who buy, sell, renovate, build, construct ideas, and rent. This has enabled Robin to gain an understanding of the value of South County’s micro market as well as the entire State of Rhode Island. To learn more about Robin and to view her listings, please visit RobinLeclerc.ResidentialProperties.com.

The selling agent, Pawler Garrahan, grew up in Rhode Island, developed her career in NYC, and then returned to the Ocean State as her year-round residence in 2008. She excelled in the first chapter of her career at CBS News, in Fixed Income Institutional Sales at Morgan Stanley, and later as an Executive Recruiter, earning a reputation for skillful negotiation and deal closing. Shifting into real estate, Pawler became a multimillion-dollar agent, advising clients by knowing the market, developing trust, and seeing the potential in every home.

To learn more about Pawler and to view her listings, please visit PawlerGarrahan.ResidentialProperties.com.

