Compass’ Kirk | Schryver Team Breaks Record For Highest Off-Water Sale Ever In Barrington

Compass announced the sale of 206 Rumstick Road in Barrington for $2,725,000. Lisa Schryver & Elizabeth Kirk of Compass’ Kirk | Schryver Team represented the Seller. This sale marks the highest off-water sale ever in Barrington, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.*

Situated on over an acre of resort like ground in Rumstick Point, the home features 5 bedrooms and 5 full & 1 half bathrooms. Additional property highlights include a salt water pool, outdoor kitchen, and pool changing cabana.

“Elizabeth and I were honored to represent the sellers,” commented Lisa Schryver. “This home is truly exceptional in every way, from the beautiful interior, to the incredible grounds, pool and entertaining areas. We know the buyers will enjoy calling 206 Rumstick home for many years to come.”

Year to date, Compass ranks as the #1 luxury brokerage in Barrington, based on closed $1M+ sales volume. Compass’ Kirk | Schryver Team maintains over 16% of the market share in Barrington, more than 4x any other producer, with $48M in closed sales volume in 2023.*

