RPL Closes Record-Setting Condo Sale at The Residences Providence

Residential Properties Ltd. announced Tuesday the sale of 1 West Exchange Street, Unit #2901, in Providence for $1.39 million. RPL Sales Associate Ramiro Encizo represented the seller as the listing agent and Sales Associate Michael J. Sweeney of The Sweeney Advisory represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction.

According to statewide MLS data, RPL has now participated in the highest price-per-square-foot sale for any condo in Providence ever recorded.

Panoramic views from this stylish, 29th-floor Penthouse create a magical cosmopolitan atmosphere. Located in downtown’s premier luxury condominium tower, The Residences, this unit is one of four exclusive penthouses. A living space with 10′ ceilings and a wall of glass showcasing magnificent views sets the luxurious tone. A sleek, fully equipped chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances opens to an intimate dining space that steps out to the oversized, 500-sq.ft. outdoor terrace with statehouse and cityscape views. Two spacious bedrooms with spa-like ensuite baths and walk-in closets offer comfort and privacy on either end of the unit. Walkability to the educational facilities at Brown University, RISD, and Johnson & Wales, plus award-winning restaurants, the pedestrian bridge, and the train station allow for the ideal downtown lifestyle.

Sales Associate Ramiro Encizo’s sales and negotiation background began with luxury accessories firms such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Judith Leiber Couture, after which he launched an international women’s accessories brand. He remains knowledgeable on the global market with an expert ability to identify investment opportunities. Ramiro’s understanding of property values and housing trends earned him a #12 ranking in a list of the top 25 individual agents for total Providence sales volume for 2022. For more information on Ramiro or to view his listings, please visit RamiroEncizo.ResidentialProperties.com.

Pairing boutique service with large-firm resources and experience, The Sweeney Advisory offers deft market knowledge and unique strategic consultation. Led by Michael J. Sweeney, and with Ali Bazar as Director of Operations, The Sweeney Advisory represents and transacts on behalf of buyers, sellers, investors, and developers looking for special opportunities. In his first year in real estate, Michael J. Sweeney exceeded $15 million in sales, earning him the Circle of Excellence Gold Award. Michael then spent four consecutive years earning the Circle of Excellence Platinum Plus Award with team sales exceeding $93 million dollars in 2022 alone. Michael ranks as the top 1.5% of Agents Nationwide and has been a 5 Star Professional Real Estate Agent since 2019. Every year since 2018, Michael has been included in the Wall Street Journal/RealTrends list of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. He has also earned the Rhode Island Professional Excellence in Real Estate Award. For more information about Michael, The Sweeney Advisory, and his listings, please visit SweeneyAdvisory.com.

