RPL’s Anita Langer Closes Highest Sale Ever in Canonchet Farms

Residential Properties Ltd. announced Monday the sale of 50 Canonchet Way in Narragansett for $2.2 million. RPL Sales Associate Anita Langer of their South County office proudly represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the highest sale in the Canonchet Farms neighborhood ever recorded.

An acre of land near the pier is the prime location of this magnificent, 4-bedroom French Country Tudor in Canonchet Farms. With 5,000+ sq. ft., this stately residence was built on the former site of the original Sprague Mansion built in 1863. Its 24-ft. ceilings, 12 to 20-in. moldings, and white cedar ceilings lend exceptional elegance. From the two-story foyer and two-story great room with its soaring stone fireplace to the Sub-Zero and Wolf European kitchen, every detail has been thoughtfully considered and executed. French doors open out to the rear patio for alfresco dining. A natural cherry hardwood library plus a first-floor primary ensuite and separate guest quarters lend more gracious living spaces, with the remaining bedrooms on the second level. Residents enjoy boating, fishing, kayaking, and all the joys of Bonnet. Convenient Block Island Ferry access and proximity to Newport and Jamestown allow for an enviable seaside lifestyle.

Anita Langer has been a year-round resident of Narragansett and active community member for over 45 years. She is a consistent multimillion-dollar producer and has received multiple Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Awards from the Kent/Washington Board of REALTORS®. To learn more about Anita or to view her listings, please visit AnitaLanger.ResidentialProperties.com.

