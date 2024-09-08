RPL’s Weaver Closes Million-Dollar Sale of Barrington New Construction

Residential Properties Ltd. has successfully brokered the sale of a newly constructed Colonial home at 11 Governor Bradford Drive in Barrington, Rhode Island, for $1,625,000. Nancy Weaver, an experienced RPL sales associate, represented the seller in the transaction, marking another milestone in her distinguished career.

Located in the sought-after Clarke-Adelaide-Bluff-Waterway neighborhood, the 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath residence, built by Almeida, combines classic design with modern amenities. Just two blocks from the beach, the property offers both proximity to Barrington’s scenic waterfront and access to the town’s amenities. Clad in red cedar shingles with Azek trim, the home’s exterior sets a sophisticated tone, while its interior boasts nearly nine-foot ceilings, oversized Andersen 400 Architect Series windows, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout both the first and second levels.

The residence features meticulous craftsmanship, including custom millwork, crown molding, and two fireplaces that lend the home a warm yet elegant ambiance. The heart of the home is a white-on-white cook’s kitchen, complete with a large center island, quartz countertops, and Thermador Professional Series appliances, all accented with polished nickel hardware from Rejuvenation. Additional highlights include a mudroom with custom-built seating and cubbies, spacious bedrooms, and a luxurious primary suite.

The home’s lower level adds a final layer of appeal with a finished playroom, home office, full bath, and a workshop.

Nancy Weaver, who represented the seller, is a well-known expert in new construction, waterfront, and luxury sales. Twice named one of America’s Best Real Estate Agents, Weaver has been a top-producing agent in Barrington for years, earning accolades including GPBOR Platinum Plus for over $20 million in yearly sales and recognition as the #1 Barrington agent multiple times. A Barrington resident herself, Weaver’s expertise extends to waterfront properties, flood zones, and home additions.

For more information on Nancy Weaver and her listings, visit NancyWeaverRealtor.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

