Trump Pulls Ahead: Former President Takes Slim Lead Over Harris in Latest New York Times Poll

Former President Donald Trump has reclaimed a slim lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in the latest national poll, signaling a potential end to the euphoria surrounding the vice president’s candidacy.

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday, Trump stands at 48% among likely voters, narrowly edging out Harris at 47%. This close margin is well within the poll’s margin of error, indicating a razor-thin race as the November 5 election looms.

This poll marks the first significant dip in Harris’s support since she officially entered the presidential race, following President Joe Biden’s exit in late July. The survey echoes similar results from a July poll conducted by the same outlets, where Trump also led Harris by a single point.

As the campaign heats up, Trump’s performance is increasingly notable. Despite a rocky period post-Biden’s departure, Trump has solidified his base, while Harris struggles with voter perceptions. The poll reveals that 28% of likely voters need more information about Harris, compared to just 9% for Trump.

In the run-up to their anticipated debate on Tuesday, this shift could be a game-changer. For the first time, Harris appears to be losing the momentum she once enjoyed, a trend that could dampen Democratic enthusiasm as the campaign enters its final stretch.

The poll also highlights key issues driving voter decisions. On economic matters, Trump holds a solid lead, trusted more than Harris by 55% to 42%. Meanwhile, Harris fares better on abortion and democracy, leading Trump 54% to 49% on the former and 50% to 45% on the latter.

The survey underscores the pivotal role of demographic shifts. Trump has made notable gains among Black and Hispanic voters, and has even closed the gap among younger voters, trailing Harris by just one point. This contrasts with Harris’s significant drop from Biden’s 2020 performance in these key demographics.

With less than 60 days to the election, the race remains exceptionally tight, with Trump and Harris neck and neck in the polls. As the debate draws near, both campaigns are bracing for a critical showdown that could reshape the trajectory of the 2024 presidential race.

The results are based on a nationwide New York Times/Siena College poll conducted from September 3 to 6, 2024, surveying 1,695 registered voters. The margin of sampling error among likely voters is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

