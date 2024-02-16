Sailing into a New Era: Newport International Boat Show Acquired by South Florida Ventures

In a significant development for the marine industry, the Newport International Boat Show has been acquired by South Florida Ventures.

With a storied 53-year legacy deeply ingrained in the Newport community, the Newport International Boat Show spans over thirteen acres in historic downtown Newport, Rhode Island. The boat show stands as one of the nation’s premier boat shows and the leading event of its kind in the Northeast.

Featuring over 600 exhibitors and boasting the largest in-water display in New England, NIBS showcases an impressive array of power and sailboats, marine accessories, products, and services.

South Florida Ventures, known for its rapid expansion and ventures in the luxury lifestyle sector, including the esteemed Miami International Boat Show, has added NIBS to its portfolio. With successful events like the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, Palm Beach International Boat Show, the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, and the Suncoast Boat Show, the team is well-positioned to elevate NIBS to new heights.

The partnership between Newport International Boat Show and South Florida Ventures is rooted in extensive deliberations focused on strategies to raise industry standards and cultivate an unparalleled boat show experience.

Andrew Doole, President of US Boat Shows, South Florida Ventures, expressed excitement about the union, stating, “We are delighted to welcome NIBS into the South Florida Ventures family. NIBS is a standout show, reflecting the vibrancy of the boating community in the Northeast.”

Lisa Knowles, Show Director for NIBS, noted, “South Florida Ventures is the ideal partner to lead the Newport International Boat Show into its next evolution. This collaboration ensures that NIBS will maintain its renowned quality while gaining access to innovation, insights, and cutting-edge technologies.”

The Newport International Boat Show will be the first Northeast addition to South Florida Ventures’ boating portfolio. The NIBS event is scheduled to take place from September 12-15 in the historic waterfront of downtown Newport, Rhode Island. Exhibitor and sponsor space contracts are actively being accepted as of January 15, 2024, with tickets set to go on sale to the public on June 1st, 2024.

The Newport Restaurant Group previously owned the boat show. No sale price was announced.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

