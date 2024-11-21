Senator Jack Reed’s Annual College Financial Aid Workshop Set for Tuesday Night, Nov. 26 at CCRI

U.S. Senator Jack Reed will host his annual college financial aid workshop on Tuesday, November 26, at 6:00 p.m. at CCRI’s Knight Campus, located at 400 East Avenue in Warwick. The event will provide high school students and families from across Rhode Island with vital insights into navigating the costs of higher education.

The free event will provide detailed guidance on securing scholarships, grants, and loans, as well as how to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Attendees will also learn about federal tax benefits aimed at reducing college expenses.

The workshop, a longstanding tradition led by Senator Reed, will feature a panel of financial aid professionals. Experts from organizations including the Rhode Island Student Loan Authority, the College Planning Center of Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, and the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants will be on hand to answer questions and provide personalized assistance.

This year’s event coincides with the phased roll-out of the newly updated FAFSA for the 2025-26 academic year. Currently in an expanded beta testing period, the updated form will officially launch on December 1. Completing the FAFSA is essential for determining eligibility for federal aid programs, including Pell Grants and student loans. For Rhode Island residents, it’s also a critical step in qualifying for state scholarships such as the Rhode Island Promise Scholarship and the Rhode Island Hope Scholarship, which provide up to two years of free tuition at Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) or Rhode Island College (RIC).

Senator Reed emphasized the importance of early and accurate FAFSA completion.

“Students don’t have to wait until they are accepted to college to start the financial aid process,” said Reed. “This free workshop connects families with experts who can walk you through the process and answer your questions. Whether it’s institutional-based scholarships, Pell Grants, or other financial aid, every student planning to attend college next year needs to complete the FAFSA.”

Reed also reiterated his commitment to making higher education more affordable. Alongside U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and other lawmakers, Reed has championed the Pell Grant Preservation and Expansion Act (S.4595), which seeks to double the maximum Pell Grant award and streamline access to financial aid. Currently, the maximum Pell Grant award stands at $7,395.

The workshop will include tips for avoiding common FAFSA errors, which can significantly impact financial aid eligibility, as well as information on repaying student loans and understanding tax benefits related to college expenses.

Senator Reed encouraged families to take advantage of this opportunity to meet with financial aid professionals and gain valuable knowledge.

“Increasing need-based financial aid for qualified students is a smart investment that helps today’s students become the leaders and innovators of tomorrow,” he said.

