Senator Reed Announces Winners of 2023 High School Art Competition

U.S. Senator Jack Reed on Tuesday announced the winners of his 2023 High School Art Competition to celebrate student artists across the Ocean State. Cosponsored by the Rhode Island Art Education Association (RIAEA), the contest features artwork from students hailing from 16 schools across Rhode Island. Each school submitted up to three works of art from three different students.

The winning works of art are on exhibit at the Warwick Mall now through May 7. This year’s winners were chosen by a panel of local judges that included Marta V. Martinez of Rhode Island Latino Arts and David DePetrillo and Craig Masten of the Providence Art Club.

Jackie Blair, a junior from North Kingstown High School, won this year’s top prize with her work “Why Hide Me When I’m Dying to be Seen,” which was created using charcoal on paper.

Ashman, a junior from Lincoln High School, and Olivia Wood, a senior from North Kingstown High School, earned second and third place respectively. Both Ashman’s “Untitled” and Wood’s “Newton Craig” were created with ink on paper.

All three winners will receive a ribbon and custom framing of their work by Providence Picture Frame and Dryden Gallery of North Providence.

“I want to congratulate Jackie, Ashman, Olivia, and each of these gifted students for their hard work and I am pleased to showcase their talents. I look forward to this competition every year. When I was young, I took community art classes for grade-schoolers at RISD. That experience inspired me, and without fail, every year I’m inspired by the creativity of these student artists. I am also thankful for the teachers who encourage, inspire, and uplift young artists,” said Senator Reed.

Senator Reed will host a special reception for all participating students, art teachers, school officials, and judges at the Warwick Mall on Sunday, May 7 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Honorable Mention awards were given to four students: Zachary Leone, a senior from Cranston High School West; Kailey Brooks, a senior from Exeter-West Greenwich Regional High School; Madison Lawton, a sophomore from LaSalle Academy; and Lily Hannuksela, a sophomore from North Kingstown High School.

Brandon Thorpe, a sophomore from Chariho Regional High School, and Amelie Archambault, a junior from Lincoln High School, were both chosen as “Senator Reed Staff Picks” for their works “Reverence” and “Much Ado About a Face.”

Senator Reed is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and sits on the Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees funding for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

