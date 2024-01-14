Two Navy SEALs missing after nighttime operation off coast of Somalia

Two Navy SEALs are still missing in the Gulf of Aden, more than 48 hours after conducting nighttime operations off the Somali coast.

The incident occurred Thursday as the SEALs were boarding a suspicious vessel in rough seas, per The Associated Press, citing anonymous U.S. officials.

A high wave knocked one SEAL off the ship, prompting a second SEAL to leap into the water to rescue their teammate.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in the warm waters of the Gulf of Aden.

On Friday, U.S. Central Command confirmed in a statement that the sailors were missing:

On the evening of January 11, two U.S. Navy Sailors were reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia. Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing to locate the two sailors. For operational security purposes, we will not release additional information until the personnel recovery operation is complete.



Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the missing personnel at this time.



The sailors were forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions.

Search and rescue operations for the missing SEALs are continuing.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

