Senator Reed Holds Manufacturing Roundtable to Help Ocean State Businesses Optimize Workforce and Drive Economic Expansion

In a continued effort to strengthen Rhode Island’s vital manufacturing sector, U.S. Senator Jack Reed led a roundtable discussion today with local businesses to spotlight the growth of advanced manufacturing across the Ocean State. The event brought together small business leaders, industry experts, and organizations focused on manufacturing support to discuss the sector’s challenges, successes, and the resources available to help manufacturers thrive.

Partnering with Polaris MEP, a statewide nonprofit that supports manufacturing growth, and the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association, Senator Reed facilitated a dialogue on pressing issues including workforce development, infrastructure, supply chain management, health care, child care, and reducing regulatory red tape. Attendees shared insights into the day-to-day challenges of running manufacturing businesses in Rhode Island and explored solutions to foster further growth.

“Rhode Island’s manufacturers are critical to our economy. They are powered by innovation and produce a range of well-made products, as well as jobs and opportunities,” Reed said during the discussion. “When manufacturers grow and thrive, so does our economy. That’s why I continue working at the federal level to support our small businesses and strengthen Rhode Island’s manufacturing ecosystem.”

Rhode Island boasts more than 1,600 manufacturing companies, employing about 8.5% of the state’s workforce. The sector’s economic impact is significant: every $1 paid to a manufacturing worker results in a 90-cent income boost for other workers across the state. In 2021, Rhode Island’s manufacturers contributed $5.28 billion in total economic output, according to Rhode Island Commerce.

During the roundtable, representatives from prominent local manufacturers like the Cooley Group, SENESCO Marine, Dewetron, and Reade Advanced Materials shared their experiences, discussing how technological advances have created new demands for skilled labor. Reed emphasized the importance of federal investment in workforce development and the need for programs that equip employees with in-demand skills.

“Today’s manufacturers rely on increasingly skilled and specialized employees to operate sophisticated, computer-based machinery and technology,” Reed said. “I will continue to support our manufacturers, lower costs for businesses, and ensure the dedicated employees who power our economy are paid good wages for their hard work.”

Manufacturing Month, celebrated annually in October, highlights the importance of U.S. manufacturers in the global market and encourages ongoing innovation. Reed’s roundtable showcased the evolving landscape of Rhode Island’s manufacturing sector and its growing role in industries like aerospace, defense, and renewable energy.

As Reed wrapped up the event, he pledged to take the feedback from Rhode Island’s business community back to Washington, D.C., aiming to secure continued support for small businesses and help position the Ocean State as a leader in manufacturing.

