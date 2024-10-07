URI Edges Out Hampton in Double-OT Thriller, 46-44

In a heart-pounding double-overtime showdown, the No. 20 ranked Rhode Island Rams (4-1, 2-0 CAA Football) clawed their way back from two separate 14-point deficits, snatching a 46-44 win over Hampton on Saturday. This one had it all—penalties, turnovers, and a never-say-die attitude that left Pirates (3-3, 0-2 CAA Football) fans in shock and Rams fans on cloud nine.

Sloppy Start, Heroic Finish

Rhode Island’s offense started the game in self-destruct mode. Malik Grant’s 38-yard touchdown? Called back. URI settled for a field goal instead. Moments later, Hunter Helms got blindsided, coughing up a fumble that Hampton’s Christopher Eaton scooped for a defensive touchdown. Things went from bad to worse when Helms threw a pick at the 1-yard line, killing another Rhody drive. It looked like the Rams were set to self-implode.

Enter Devin Farrell. The backup QB came off the bench and injected life into the Rhode Island offense, engineering a four-play, 54-yard drive capped by Deon Silas’ 31-yard burst into the end zone. Game tied, 10-10.

But Hampton wasn’t done. A 57-yard bomb from Malcolm Mays to Brennan Ridley gave the Pirates a 24-10 lead late in the third quarter. Rhode Island’s hopes? Fading fast.

Farrell Takes Over

Facing another 14-point deficit, Farrell went to work. He hit Shawn Harris Jr. for 42 yards, setting up Silas’ second TD to cut the deficit to seven. But Hampton answered back with a clock-draining 17-play, 75-yard drive, putting them up 31-17 with just 5:56 left.

Cue the comeback. Farrell zipped the Rams down the field in just three plays, including a 41-yard strike to Marquis Buchanan, making it 31-24. With time ticking away, the Rams got the ball back. After converting a crucial fourth down, Farrell found Greg Gaines III for 17 yards, then hit him again for another 19. Grant finally punched it in from the 2-yard line, tying the game with 24 seconds left. Overtime.

Double-OT Drama

Both teams exchanged touchdowns in the first overtime. Farrell was on fire, connecting with Gaines for a diving 12-yard score. But Hampton’s Mays answered with a 25-yard strike to Tyler Hatcher, keeping the Pirates alive.

In the second OT, Hampton struck first with another TD, but their two-point conversion failed. With the game on the line, Grant ran the ball to the 2-yard line, and Farrell did the rest, bulldozing his way into the end zone. The Rams decided to go for the kill—Farrell faked the pass, scrambled left, and sprinted to the corner for the game-winning two-point conversion. Game over. Rams win, 46-44.

Inside the Stats

Rhode Island racked up a jaw-dropping 544 yards of offense, with a balanced 273 rushing and 271 passing. Grant rushed for 180 yards on 20 carries, despite two touchdowns being nullified by penalties. Farrell, the star of the night, finished with 247 yards, two touchdowns through the air, and the game-winning two-point score.

The Rams’ defense was no slouch either, registering 13 tackles for loss and holding Hampton when it mattered most. Devin Hightower and Cole Brockwell led the charge with seven tackles each, while Brockwell chipped in two sacks.

What’s Next?

Rhode Island will host Brown on October 12 for the annual Governor’s Cup, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. Get ready for more fireworks—this Rams team isn’t done making headlines.

