DEM Stocking 11 Freshwater Ponds with Rainbow Trout, Brook Trout, and Salmon for Winter Fishing Starting January 17

The Rhode Island DEM announced Tuesday that it will stock 11 freshwater ponds with Rainbow Trout, Brook Trout, and Sebago Salmon. The stocking will take place from Wednesday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 19.

The following waterbodies are set to receive the stock:

Melville Ponds, Portsmouth

Simmons Mill Pond, Little Compton

Stafford Pond, Tiverton

Willett Pond, East Providence

Barbers Pond, South Kingstown

Wyoming Pond, Hopkinton

Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown

Meadowbrook Pond, Richmond

Watchaug Pond, Charlestown

Round Top Ponds, Burrillville

Peck Pond, Burrillville

Daily updates on stocking progress will be available each afternoon. Anglers can stay informed by visiting DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Facebook Page or checking www.dem.ri.gov/fishing. Additionally, detailed information on stocked freshwaters, size, and creel limits for all freshwater fish species can be found in the 2023-24 Freshwater Fishing Abstract or by contacting DEM’s Great Swamp Field Office at 401-789-0281 or DEM’s Aquatic Resource Education office at 401-539-0019.

Important Fishing License and Regulation Reminders:

A valid 2023 fishing license is required for anglers aged 15 and older until Feb. 29, 2024. For detailed fishing license requirements, refer to the 2023-24 RI Freshwater Fishing Regulation Guide. Anglers intending to keep or possess a trout or fish in designated areas must obtain a trout conservation stamp.

Freshwater Fishing Regulations:

The minimum size for all trout or charr species taken from the state’s waters is eight inches. The creel and possession limit for domestic or landlocked Atlantic salmon is two fish per day, included in the daily limit for trout, salmon, or charr, with a minimum size requirement of 11 inches.

Prohibited Activities:

Certain activities are strictly prohibited, including taking fish in freshwaters by any means other than angling, using specific devices, and the use of external felt-soled or porous materials in freshwaters. Furthermore, entering or exiting a state boat ramp with vegetation attached is strictly prohibited to prevent the spread of invasive aquatic plants.

Hypothermia Awareness:

Anglers and outdoor enthusiasts are reminded to protect themselves from hypothermia, especially in low temperatures. Symptoms include shivering, dizziness, trouble speaking, lack of coordination, confusion, faster heartbeat, and shallow breathing. If hypothermia is suspected, immediate help should be sought. Victims should be moved to a warm environment, wet clothing removed, and covered with warm layers or blankets.

For more information and updates, visit DEM’s Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal for online fishing license purchases.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

