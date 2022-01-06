Senator Whitehouse releases statement to commemorate one-year anniversary of the Jan 6 insurrection

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) released the following statement to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol:

“One year ago today, I watched from the window in my Capitol office as insurrectionists sent by the former President launched an assault to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Today, I’m thinking of the United States Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police, and all of the law enforcement officers who lost their lives or were injured protecting our Capitol. We owe them all a debt of gratitude for their bravery and service.

“We still need to fully understand what took place that day. It’s not enough for law enforcement to prosecute the looters and trespassers who breached the Capitol. The House’s Select Committee and the Department of Justice must follow the money. That means investigating the ringleaders – funded by the right-wing dark-money apparatus – who spread the former President’s lies and fomented the violence on January 6th.

“That night, democracy ultimately prevailed. But threats remain. Republican officials across the country are restricting access to the ballot box and attacking the integrity of our electoral system.

“Congress ought to come together once again to strengthen the right to vote and end the scourge of dark money that corrupts our politics. If Republicans continue to obstruct this important work, my Democratic colleagues and I will confront these threats on our own. Our democracy depends on it.”

Senator Whitehouse also released this video on Twitter from his office on Capitol Hill.

Today, we remember the lives lost on January 6th and pledge to protect our democracy. pic.twitter.com/anF3JiMjRi — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 6, 2022

