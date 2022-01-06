Winter Weather Advisory: Parking Bans, School Closings and Delays

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 2 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Central Middlesex MA, Western Essex MA, Eastern Essex MA and Southern Worcester MA Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 2 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour are possible Friday morning. The snow will taper off by midday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.



Here are the parking bans, school closings and delays around Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts due to the impending winter storm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!