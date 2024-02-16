Smooth Sailing Ahead: Conanicut Island Sailing Foundation and Lila Delman Compass Join Forces for Free Summer Sailing

Conanicut Island Sailing Foundation (CISF) has just unveiled an exciting new collaboration with Lila Delman Compass, marking a significant sponsorship for its upcoming summer 2024 season of Community Free Sailing. This partnership aims to provide numerous opportunities for individuals of all ages to embark on the waters and learn the art of sailing at no cost, courtesy of CISF’s renowned Community Free Sailing Program.

Molly McDonough, Sales Associate in Lila Delman Compass’ Jamestown Office, expressed her personal connection to the cause, stating, “After moving back home to Jamestown 14 years ago, and as an active member of the Jamestown community, I have seen first-hand how CISF has enriched and impacted my sons’ lives through their participation in the program. Lila Delman Compass’s commitment and contribution to the CISF program will enrich the lives of many by supporting the Foundation’s mission – offering families and youths equal access through the free sailing program. I am proud to be a part of the Lila Delman Compass Team.”

Community Free Sailing, one of CISF’s most longstanding initiatives, has provided countless Jamestown residents and visitors with the opportunity to appreciate the bay and learn the art of sailing since its inception in 2006. The newly forged partnership with Lila Delman Compass is poised to bolster CISF’s ability to continue delivering this popular program to the Jamestown community.

Meg Myles, Executive Director of CISF, conveyed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to join forces with Lila Delman Compass to continue making the joy of boating accessible to our community. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing unique opportunities for people to learn and engage with Narragansett Bay.”

Scheduled to run from July 10 to August 14, the Lila Delman Compass-sponsored Community Free Sailing Program will take place every Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 pm, commencing from the boat ramp at Fort Getty in Jamestown, RI. The program requires no reservations, and participants need no prior experience. CISF ensures a safe learning environment by providing an instructor on board every fourteen-foot Hobie Wave catamaran, along with the provision of life jackets. This initiative offers participants a chance to acquire essential boating skills while enjoying the scenic beauty of sailing on the waters surrounding Jamestown.

