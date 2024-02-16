Obituary: Blair M. Behan (1988-2024)

Blair Millicent Brigid Behan passed suddenly February 13, 2024 at her home in Rumford. Blair was born to David and Debbie on October 6, 1988. Granddaughter to the late Mike and Helen Behan of Newport and the late Millicent and Arthur Duggan of Tiverton. Blair lived with her parents in Tiverton until 2019 then gained her independence with the tremendous help and guidance of Community Living of RI in her Rumford home until her passing.

Blair was born with but never suffered from Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CDLS – a rare genetic birth defect). We were thrilled with our girl. Blair was soon to be joined by her brothers Austin and Brian. Her life was joyous and filled with her family and friends. And if you are not aware, Blair had dozens and dozens of Aunts and Uncles and cousins. Each one loved Blair so much, she was a very busy young lady and at family gatherings someone would say “Has anyone seen Blair, she is missing” then we all proceeded to locate the little darling, who with her impish grin, would say “here I am!”.

Blair graduated from Tiverton High School in 2008. Which was momentous, because there too, was the cry of “Where’s Blair”. Thanks Mrs. Christianson!

Blair loved making cards for the people she loved, please cherish them, she loved arts and crafts, Uno, hanging with her roomies Alex and Lou at the mall or just at home cooking and baking with Mom. Facetiming with her family and friends was so much fun for her, especially with Kk and Maggie. Blair loved her Dad and his crazy sense of humor, he cracked her up all her life. Blair was “thicker then thieves” with her Mother and their bond was indescribable and beyond words. She kept her brothers on their toes and expected good behavior from those two rascals. Blair absolutely loved her Irish roots and the St Patrick’s Day parade in Newport. Attending all the Irish Heritage events at the Hibernian Hall. Blair was a huge Newport Rugby Club supporter and going to Fort Adams to watch the boys matches. Blair loved Ariel and her family visits to Disney.

Her next event that was bringing her happiness was the wedding of Austin and his fiancé Hayley, who Blair thought of her as her sister. Hayley loved Blair from the moment they met. She loved talking about the wedding and recently had a wonderful time celebrating Hayley at her bridal shower.

Blair was and always be the love of our lives. She humbled us with her strength and determination. Let it be known, life was difficult for her, both medically and psychologically. Blair struggled with issues. She worked hard to improve her life on her own terms. The Practitioners who helped her navigate her struggles, made her life better.

And lastly, she loved Lucky, Blue, Cheeto, Paddy and George. Those four-legged friends were the only reason she called us!

Blair is survived by Mom and Dad, David and Debbie, her brother Austin and Hayley and her brother Brian. She also leaves her many Aunts and Uncles Peggy and Mike, Patty and John, Mike and Tish, Mary and Bob, Billy and Erin, Chris and Kelly, Peter and Kathy, Andrew and Leslie, Brigid and Ray, Katie, Barbara and Dave and Michael Duggan in Florida. Way too many cousins to mention. Sorry cousins. Blair loved you guys especially the babies that have been arriving in the next generation of Behan’s. Blair loved her special friends Georgia, Meghan and Olivia and her roommates Alex and Lou in Rumford and every single person at Community Living of Rhode Island, who gave her the best meaningful life over the last four and half years. We love all of you!

Blair was Catholic and attended church with her parents at St. Christopher’s Church in Tiverton.

We will celebrate her life with calling hours at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport on Sunday, February 18 from 2:00 – 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, February 19 at St. Christopher’s Church, 1554 Main Rd, Tiverton at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Lane, Middletown.

Donations may be made to: Community Living of Rhode Island, 1575 South County Trail, East Greenwich RI 02818 Attn: Blair’s Fun Fund for Friends. The donations will be used for purchasing arts and crafts and outings for friends.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

