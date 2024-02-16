Rhode Island Foundation Invites Newport County Nonprofits to Apply for $290,000 in Grants by March 7

Nonprofit organizations catering to the diverse needs of Newport County’s six cities and towns are encouraged to apply for a share of $290,000 in grants offered by the Rhode Island Foundation. The application deadline for the grants is March 7, providing local organizations an opportunity to secure financial support for their initiatives.

David N. Cicilline, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, emphasized the Foundation’s commitment to addressing the unique needs of Newport County residents. He stated, “This fund is just one way we focus on serving the unique needs of the residents of Newport County. Supporting organizations that have deep roots in the community ensures our help reflects local needs and priorities.”

The Newport County Fund (NCF) is designed to provide grants of up to $10,000 for various purposes, including the development of new programs, strengthening or expanding established programs, and supporting municipal planning or leadership initiatives. Interested organizations are encouraged to focus their applications on addressing significant challenges or opportunities, forming strategic partnerships or collaborations, showcasing innovation, and demonstrating measurable results.

It’s important to note that the program does not fund individuals or scholarships, medical research, debt reduction, or fundraising efforts. Faith-based organizations are eligible for support but specifically for secular programs or projects. The grants awarded through NCF are annual, and the program does not make multi-year commitments.

Among last year’s recipients were prominent organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport, Conexion Latina Newport, the Jamestown Arts Center, the Little Compton Community Center, and Lucy’s Hearth in Middletown.

Over the years, the NCF has contributed more than $5.6 million to fund programs and services benefiting residents of Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The fund is complemented by the Jamestown Community Fund and the Jamestown Fund for the Performing Arts.

The NCF is just one facet of the Rhode Island Foundation’s broader initiative to support nonprofits serving Newport County communities. In 2023, the Foundation awarded an impressive $5.2 million in grants to Newport County nonprofits alone.

As the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Foundation, through civic leadership, fundraising, and grant-making activities, continues to enhance the lives of all Rhode Islanders. Nonprofits interested in applying for an NCF grant can find more information on the application process at rifoundation.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

