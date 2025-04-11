Sprawling Westerly Colonial Compound Hits the Market for $1,499,000

27 Tom Harvey Road | Westerly, RI | 4 bedrooms, 2 half-bathrooms, 4,700 sq ft | offered by Amy Randall of Residential Properties for $1,499,000.

A custom-built colonial in Westerly, Rhode Island, designed for multigenerational living, has come to market at $1,499,000. Located at 27 Tom Harvey Road, the secluded, tree-lined property offers 4,700 square feet of living space, blending high-end finishes with flexible functionality.

Set on just over an acre of wooded land, the home includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and two half-baths. An attached two-car garage is complemented by a detached four-car, heated garage with an expansive in-law suite above—complete with a kitchen, full bath, gas fireplace, and game room amenities including a pool table, shuffleboard, and darts.

Inside the main house, radiant heat warms the floors, while the second garage benefits from infrared heating. The home is wired throughout with heavier 12-gauge electrical for efficiency and durability. Mechanical upgrades include a top-tier Buderus furnace and water heater, and the property is protected by a full alarm system—including the detached garage.

Outdoors, multiple decks, an outdoor shower, and a circular driveway lined with a self-sustaining sprinkler system offer ease and enjoyment. Azek and Trex materials ensure low-maintenance trim and decking.

The property accommodates up to 15 guests comfortably and offers parking for luxury cars or boats in the temperature-controlled garage. For those seeking coastal convenience, the home is located just minutes from the beaches of Misquamicut and Watch Hill.

This property combines privacy, practicality, and craftsmanship in one of southern Rhode Island’s most desirable coastal communities.

