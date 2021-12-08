State Reps win $21,000 for Rhode Island charities at Twin River Blackjack Tournament

Members of the House of Representatives won a total of $21,000 for Rhode Island charities today at the Eighth Annual Holiday Charity Blackjack Tournament for Charity at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort today.

“This is an enjoyable way to raise money for good causes throughout our state,” said Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick). “While it was a fun event, our commitment to the communities we serve is very serious, and I’m very proud that we raised more than $20,000 for local charities.”

Rep. Scott A. Slater (D-Dist. 10, Providence) came in second overall, which garnered him a $7,500 contribution from Bally’s to his charity of choice, Providence Rescue Mission. Speaker Shekarchi took third place, earning $5,000 for Go Fetch Animal Rescue of Warwick. Rounding out the finalists, Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski’s (D-Dist. 2, Providence) fourth place earned $3,500 for Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

While Representatives Marvin L. Abney (D-Dist. 73, Newport, Middletown), John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton, Portsmouth), Mary Duffy Messier (D-Dist. 62, Pawtucket), William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence), and Mary Ann Shallcross Smith (D-Dist. 46, Lincoln, Pawtucket) didn’t make it to the final round, their participation ensured $1,000 contributions to each of their charities, respectively: Newport Housing Hotline, Tiverton Senior Center, St. Teresa’s Senior Club of Pawtucket, Lymansville VFW Post of North Providence, and Foster Forward.

A total of $60,000 was donated. Thirty-six players participated on behalf of their selected Rhode Island charity. All charities received a minimum $1000. To date, approximately $450,000 has been given to local charities from this festive holiday event.

