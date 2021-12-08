RIP Timothy E. Sant

Timothy E. Sant, Captain, NPD Retired, 81 of Middletown, went Home to his Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021. His family was by his side.

He was the loving husband of 61 years to Patricia (Sullivan) Sant.

Born in Newport, RI he was the son of William A. Sant and Rose (Silvia) Sant. Tim graduated from De La Salle in 1957. He proudly served in the US Army after graduation and married the love of his life in 1960. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Tim joined the Newport Police Department in 1963 where he served the City for 26 years, retiring as Captain in 1989. He received a degree in Criminal Justice from Salve Regina University in 1973. He was so proud of his career and the bonds that he made with his Brother’s in Blue including his good friends to the end Mick Metzler and Joe Sullivan.

In addition to his wife Pat, he leaves his children William A. Sant and Kathy, and his daughter Pamela A. Bertel and her husband Paul. His grandchildren, whom he adored, Brittany Lavoie and her husband Kyle, Daniel Bertel and Heather Rose Bertel and a great granddaughter Avery Paige Sant-Lavoie.

Tim also leaves behind a sister, Desley Sant Parker and her husband Brance of Shalimar, FL and a brother William T. Sant and his wife Joy of Mesa, AZ and many dear nieces and nephews and cousins.

Tim was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, William Sant, Lois Grover, Manuel Sant, Velma Hudson, John J. Sant, and Thomas I. Sant.

Tim had many titles in his lifetime, Husband, Dad, Brother, Captain, Cousin, Uncle – but by far his favorite was PAPA! His grandchildren lit up his life (and he theirs)! He cherished any time spent with family – Sunday dinners were the best when we could all be together.

Calling hours will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 11, at 9:30 am in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway at Mann Ave, Newport. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

Donations in his memory may be made to VNS Home and Hospice, Portsmouth, RI.

