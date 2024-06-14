Stunning Briggs Farm Home in Narragansett Hits the Market for $1,645,000

28 Palm Beach Avenue | Narragansett, RI | 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3,764 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties for $1,645,000.

Nestled on a generous 14,000 sq. ft. lot in the highly desirable Briggs Farm neighborhood, this unique, expansive home is a true gem. As you approach, a spacious driveway welcomes you, hinting at the grandeur within.

Stepping inside, you’re greeted by a home that has been thoughtfully renovated and expanded. The recent upgrades are evident, with over 500 sq. ft. of additional living space, newly installed flooring, and a stunning new kitchen. The kitchen itself is a chef’s dream, featuring brand-new stainless steel appliances, including a double oven, electric stove top, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and a double-door refrigerator with a water dispenser. The large double sink and sleek new cabinetry are complemented by a built-in coffee bar in the dining area and an additional small bar area in the kitchen, nestled between two large pantry cabinets.

The first floor of the main house is both inviting and functional. It boasts a breezeway with a convenient laundry area, a dining space, and a beautifully updated kitchen with a bar that opens to a newly added living area. Two comfortable bedrooms and a luxurious full bathroom with a soaking tub complete this level.

Ascend to the second floor, where you’ll find three more spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom featuring a walk-in tiled shower. The large living room on this floor is perfect for family gatherings and entertainment, opening to the new addition and leading out to the expansive 2nd-floor deck through a new slider. This deck offers ample space for outdoor relaxation and overlooks the serene surroundings.

Over the large 2-car garage, an impressive 700 sq. ft. addition provides even more living space. This area includes two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with a walk-in tiled shower, and a cozy living room with hardwood floors. One of the bedrooms even features a charming balcony deck that looks out over the backyard, providing a peaceful retreat.

Modern comforts are well accounted for, with a brand-new furnace and dual-zone central air conditioning ensuring year-round comfort. Approximately seven years ago, solar panels were installed and fully paid for, making this home energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. The newly painted garage floor adds a fresh touch to the already impeccable property.

For those who love the water, joining the neighborhood association for just $55 per year grants access to a private beach, boat ramp, kayak racks, and docks that can accommodate boats up to 20 feet.

This beautifully renovated, spacious home in the coveted Briggs Farm community is not just a place to live, but a lifestyle to embrace. Don’t miss your chance to make it yours.

