10-Year-Old Killed by Drunk Driver in Stolen SUV During Kenny Chesney Concert at Gillette Stadium

A 10-year-old boy was killed on Saturday night after a stolen SUV, fleeing from Gillette Stadium, crashed into a family vehicle stopped at a red light in Plainville, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The tragic chain of events began around 8:30 p.m. when Michael Escolas, 42, of Oxford, allegedly stole a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee from a parking lot at Gillette Stadium, where a Kenny Chesney concert was underway. Authorities say Escolas then sped south on Route 1 before rear-ending a Nissan Altima near the intersection with Interstate 495.

The Altima, which was stopped at a red light, was occupied by a family: two parents and their four children. All six family members sustained serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals, where the 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

State Police officials reported that the Jeep was stolen from a Vermont couple who had parked it at the stadium to attend the concert. Escolas, who was arrested at the scene, is suspected of driving under the influence. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and remains in custody.

In total, four vehicles were involved in the collision. Troopers who had been working at the concert were among the first responders to arrive at the scene. They were joined by personnel from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the Norfolk County Detective Unit.

The crash prompted the temporary closure of Route 1 and several exits from I-495, causing traffic disruptions for several hours. The roads were reopened shortly before midnight.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said that Escolas is expected to be arraigned on charges including motor vehicle manslaughter and larceny of a motor vehicle. He is currently being held on $25,000 cash bail.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, with authorities continuing to gather details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for Gillette Stadium issued a statement following the crash. “We are deeply saddened and extend our sincerest condolences to the family who has tragically lost a loved one. We are working with the Massachusetts State Police, who are doing the investigation under the jurisdiction of the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Once again, we offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family.”

“We offer our condolences to the family for the loss of their child. Due to the child’s age and out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we will not be releasing their identity,” state police said in a statement.

