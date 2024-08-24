Warwick Police Hunt for Reckless Biker Who Disrupted Veteran’s Funeral Procession

The Warwick Police Department is on the lookout for a reckless motorcycle operator who brazenly disrupted a funeral procession on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on August 23 around 10:30 a.m. at the Seasons Market Shell Station on 2025 Post Rd. The biker, riding a distinctive blue Yamaha R1 with possible white wall tires and a Toce exhaust, cut off multiple family vehicles that were part of a funeral escort for a veteran being laid to rest at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.

Things took a dangerous turn when the motorcyclist deliberately swerved toward a police officer leading the procession, attempting to startle him and narrowly missing him before speeding away. The bike did not have a license plate, and police did not pursue due to safety concerns.

The suspect was spotted wearing orange riding gloves and black outerwear. He kept his helmet on the entire time and did not enter the store or make any transactions.

Warwick PD is urging anyone who recognizes the motorcycle or the operator to reach out. Tips can be emailed to Nicholas.dinardo@warwickri.gov or called into 401-468-4200. All tips will remain confidential.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

