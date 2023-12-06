Judge Caprio announces cancer diagnosis in emotional video

Judge Frank Caprio announced that he is battling pancreatic cancer in an emotional video released Wednesday morning.

In the video, Caprio, 87, said that recently he hadn’t been feeling well, and following a medical examination, he received the diagnosis.

“I know this is a long road and I’m fully prepared to fight as hard as I can,” he said.

Caprio asked people to pray for him.

“People ask me what can I do for you? First of all, I can’t thank all of your for your friendship and kind messages. But I would ask that each of you in your own way to please pray for me. I am in need of the power of prayer, which I believe in addition to the medical treatment I am receiving is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this,” Caprio said.

“Just knowing that you are keeping me in your thoughts means the world to me,” Caprio said. “Thank you for all your past messages. Thank you for your loving support. And please remember, just a small prayer. I really appreciate it.”

Caprio said he is being treated by teams of doctors in Rhode Island and Boston.

Caprio, renowned for his television series “Caught in Providence,” presided on the bench for nearly four decades before retiring earlier this year.

